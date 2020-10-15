Gairloch Gardens to Receive Designation from Town

Gairloch Gardens in Oakville is set to be designated as a "property of cultural heritage value and interest" by the town of Oakville. A notice from the town for the designation was issued earlier today, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

On May 25, 2020, Oakville Town Council resolved to pass a Notice of Intention to Designate the following property under Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. O.18, as amended, as a property of cultural heritage value and interest: Gairloch Gardens.

Part of Lots 7 and 8, Concession 4 Trafalgar South of Dundas Street, as in 330179 and 381274, except Part 1 on Plan 20R-5754; Oakville.

Description of Property

Gairloch Gardens is known municipally as 1288 – 1306 Lakeshore Road East. Located on the south side of Lakeshore Road East, east of Morrison Road and west of Maple Grove Drive. Lower Morrison Creek runs along the west side of the property and Lake Ontario lies to the south. The 4.5-hectare (11.2 acre) property is a significant cultural heritage landscape and is currently the location of Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens.

Statement of Cultural Heritage Value or Interest:

Gairloch Gardens is a designed cultural heritage landscape. The property has significance as a rare and representative example of an early 20th century lakefront estate; because it is historically linked to Lt. Col. William Gordon MacKendrick and James Arthur Gairdner; and, as a public park that is physically, functionally, visually, and historically linked to its surroundings.

The town says "Any objection to this designation must be filed no later than Monday, November 23, 2020. Objections should be directed to the Town Clerk, 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario L6H 0H3."

Further information about the proposed designation is available from the Town of Oakville. Any inquiries may be directed to Susan Schappert, heritage planner at 905-845-6601, ext. 3870 (TTY 905-338-4200), or by email at [email protected].

More information about the designation can be learned online with the Town of Oakville's website.