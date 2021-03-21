× Expand Brian Brownlee GASP protests HWY 413 in Oakville

March 21, 2021 GASP, Grand(m)others Act to Save the Planet, led a rally of concerned citizens on Saturday, March 20th, to protest proposed Highway 413, also known as the GTA West.

Protest signs were waved at passing motorists to raise awareness of the Ford Government’s intention to build a 30-mile superhighway between Halton and York regions, taxpayer-funded and costing a minimum of $9 billion.

In 2018, under the last government, an independent study of the viability of Highway 413 was completed. The report determined that the highway was unnecessary and would cause irreversible damage to the environment, cutting through fragile ecosystems, wetlands, waterways, forests and prime farmland. The report determined the commuting time saved was 30 seconds.

Despite these findings and substantial pushback from the public, the current provincial government plans to build Highway 413, opening up the Greenbelt area to sprawling developments that will cause irreversible damage to our Greenbelt, water supply, and floodplains.

GASP wants housing development to reflect 21st century innovative urban planning: maintaining urban boundaries, urban housing intensification and funding of mass transit. Land use planning is a critical factor in successfully solving the climate crisis we are facing.

About GASP

We, women of a certain age, have the benefit of life experience and the time to get things done. We can be advocates for the common good: activists for a sustainable world.

GASPs want to model themselves on our indigenous grandmother sisters, the ‘wisdom carriers’, the elders, who look out for the best interests of the next 7 generations.

It is our generation that has polluted the planet for our convenience and our greed. Our grandchildren will pay the price. They will certainly ask “What did you do, Grandma, when you knew?”

We have an emergency! GASP wants drastic immediate action. Partisan politics must take a back seat to our survival.