Gerald Michael Fox: 1939 to 2021

Gerald Fox

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Mr. Gerald Michael Fox on January 5th 2021. He was born in Windsor, Ontario, and passed in Oakville, Ontario.

Gerald Fox was predeceased by his wife Denise in early years of his marriage, and remained a widower.

Gerald Fox attended the University of Toronto, and then joined the Royal Canadian Air Force where he was trained as a nurse. He continued to work as a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto. It was a profession he loved.

When he retired he moved to Oakville, Ontario which has been his home for the past 20 years of his life. He was a resident at the Oakville Senior Citizens Residence on 2222 Lakeshore Rd W since 2005.

He dedicated all his time here by volunteering with the Red Cross, St. Dominic Parish and within the OSCR Community, always lending a helping hand to fellow seniors.

Gerald or Gerry to all but Uncle Fox to our family and friends was a kind and selfless person. A simple charismatic gentleman with a warm smile that won the hearts of everyone in all walks of life. He will be deeply missed.

May his soul rest in peace.

A memorial mass will follow once the lockdown is lifted and details shall be posted.