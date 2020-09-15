Get Creative for Sunday's virtual Terry Fox Run

× Expand Bruno Nascimento on Unsplash

This Sunday, Canadians from coast to coast to coast will take to the streets for the 40th annual Terry Fox Run. While we can’t gather together this year, Canadians are getting creative and finding new ways to honour Terry Fox’s wish and continue his Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research.

On September 20th you can safely walk, run, bike, hike, swim or donate to someone who is. Oakville’s Terry Fox teams have been fundraising and already logging activities towards their Terry Fox Run using the new mobile app, which gives you access to support and plenty of inspiration for planning your own virtual event while tracking your progress and managing your donations. Find the free app at www.oakvillechallenge.com,

40th anniversary cotton t-shirts are still available, $20 for adult sizes and $15 for children. If you would like to purchase these special edition t-shirts for your family or team, email oakvilleterryfox@gmail.com and we will make special arrangements for payment and delivery of your shirt.

On September 20, participate wherever you are – around your neighbourhood, backyard, around town or just around the block. Visit Terry Fox Run Oakville to register yourself, family or team for the virtual Run or find an Oakville team to donate to. On Run day, share your experience on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the hashtags #TryLikeTerry and #TerryFoxOakville. We want to see and celebrate all the great ways Oakvillians are honouring Terry and the 40th anniversary of his Marathon of Hope.