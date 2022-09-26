Get in the spirit for Halloween by taking a Ghost Walk

× Expand Pexels Ghost Walks

Celebrate Halloween this year with a Ghost Walk! You’ll be guided by mayors, merchants, ship captains, or a Chisholm relative from the past as you interact with spirits and hear life stories from "Ghost Leaders".

Ghost Walks is organized by the Oakville Historical Society and is entirely made up of volunteers. Walks last an hour and require the ability to walk about 12 blocks. You can book a group, if you’re bringing more than ten people. The entire experience is in English. There is, in fact, a French ghost if you would like to be led on a French group walk, but you must book well in advance and mention “French Group Booking.”

Those with mobility, language or other issues should contact the Ghost Walks team well in advance to have their needs accommodated. Groups are usually 20 participants or smaller. Two groups may go out at the same time. Light refreshments are provided after the walk and discussions are encouraged.

Peter A. MacDougald and two other Oakville Citizens

Isabelle Land Chisholm (in brown dress), Esther Ann Chisholm in the middle, with a younger sister.

Adults can indulge in eerie sensations and a dash of Olde Oakville haunting history for $12. Children (aged two to 12) can join in for $6. However, no pets are allowed.

In the event of rain or bad weather, a scheduled walk will be cancelled and guests will be refunded or rescheduled.

You may book your tickets online only. If available, ticket sales close at 1 pm on the day of a Ghost Walk.

Here is the Ghost Walk schedule: (walks start at 6:30pm and 8pm)

Wednesday, Oct 12 - Saturday, Oct 15

Monday, Oct 17 - Saturday, Oct 22

Monday, Oct 24 - Saturday, Oct 29

Learn more about Ghost Walks and book your tickets!