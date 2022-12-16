Gift-giving tips from our teachers to new and young families.

× Expand UnSplash

It's again that time of the year when parents frantically look for ideas on what to buy for their child's favourite teacher, therapist or swim instructor.

Considering Oakville has a fast-growing immigrant population, it's harder for newcomer parents, who might be unfamiliar with the concept of holiday gift-giving. Add to this: the impact of soaring inflation, making it particularly difficult for young families with multiple children to stay within budget yet give back meaningfully.

For starters, gift-giving during the holidays in December has a deep-rooted religious significance. However, over the years, it has evolved as a cherished social tradition through which people from diverse communities express their appreciation for others.

The silver lining is that some of our local moms, who have been either buying gifts as parents for years or receiving them as teachers, have some excellent gift-giving tips!

"Tissue boxes, please!" A local mom and teacher share that tissues are consumed fast with the spike in pediatric illnesses. Apart from tissue boxes, supplies for the classroom, pencils/erasers, tissue, plastic cups, and bandaids can also be a good gift idea, according to many teachers. Unique personalized gifts as simple as a bracelet, pen or card often stay etched in the teachers' memories for years. "We absolutely love handmade items from your children. We keep these forever! I love chocolate, coffee and wine," Christine Da Silva, another Oakville teacher and mom states. Another teacher suggests going with a gift card "in whatever value is best for the parent" and feels that gift cards can be used or regifted, unlike items that may not be appreciated. Some parents also believe that gift cards help teachers to splurge during the holidays with purchases of their choice.

If you are looking for gift cards that cater to small & local businesses, Oakville downtown has introduced a gift card which can be redeemable across 80 local shops, restaurants and services.

Oakville teachers highlight that a holiday gift is a token of appreciation, and the gesture is thoughtful enough. "Don't stretch your limits or go out of your way," they advise.