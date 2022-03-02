Gift a tree to honour a woman who inspires you

× Expand Oakvillegreen Karen Brock with Bella Onay, Founder of MOM2MomBiz, during Oakvillegreen fall 2021 tree planting

"We all have women in our lives who made a difference, who inspired us, who made a lasting impact; a mother, a sister, a daughter, a partner, a colleague, a friend, a mentor. We couldn't think of a better gift than planting trees that have a lasting impact on nature; so the idea was born" said Bella Onay, Founder of MOM2MOM BIZ.

Every year MOM2MOM BIZ Network (mom2mombiz.ca) celebrates International Women's Day through activities, events and fundraisers that recognize the achievements of women in the community.

This year, with the heightened importance of environmental conservation, MOM2MOM BIZ partnered with Oakvillegreen Conservation Association (oakvillegreen.org) to create a fundraiser that honours inspirational women by gifting trees to Mother Earth.

When you make a donation, Oakvillegreen will plant a tree to honour the special women in your life.

Oakvillegreen is inviting the whole Oakville community to celebrate amazing women in their lives by making a donation for a tree. Donated trees will be planted with volunteers in our community this Spring," said Karen Brock, President of Oakvillegreen Conservation Association.

"This year’s #IWD2022 theme is close to our heart," said Brock. The International Women’s Day focus for 2022 is on gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, recognizing women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all. "This fits perfectly with what our organization is doing."

Until March 8, donors are invited to visit Oakvillegreen's website at oakvillegreen.org

﻿We will plant a tree on behalf of your recipient.

Included with your donation, we will send a personalized e-card to the recipient of your choice for International Women’s Day.

Note: Charitable tax receipts will be provided for donations over $20.