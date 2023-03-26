Give your input on Halton Region's 2023-2026 priorities

× Expand Halton Region

Halton Regional Council is developing a strategic business plan to guide the region’s work over the next four years. The region prepared a consultation document that outlines four key themes with proposed goals, actions and measures for public input.

Once approved, the 2023-2026 plan will set the strategic direction and priorities for the four-year term of office.

"From clean drinking water to resilient infrastructure, public health programs, financial assistance and family supports, our services contribute to a high quality of life in the Halton community," said Gary Carr, Halton Regional Chair.

"With Halton expected to grow to 1.1 million residents by 2051, our priorities must reflect the needs of the community to preserve this high quality of life. Public participation in our strategic planning process is important, and I look forward to hearing the priorities from our community."

Between March 23 and May 4, the region asks residents, businesses and stakeholders, as well as Indigenous people, communities and First Nations, to participate in consultation activities and provide feedback on the consultation document. The community can visit halton.ca/strategicplan to:

take a short online survey

attend a virtual public meeting through Zoom or by phone on the following dates: Wednesday, April 12, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Community input will inform the final version of the 2023-2026 strategic business plan, which will be presented to Halton's regional council for approval in July.