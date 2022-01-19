GIVEOakville campaign funds $575,000 for local charities

× Expand Kevin Sousa

The Oakville Community Foundation’s GIVEOakville campaign funded just over $575,000 to support local charities in the Oakville and Halton area.

GIVEOakville supported grant requests from 55 local charities in Oakville’s only online crowd-funding campaign. Just over $452,000 was raised from The Foundation’s Fundholders and public donations. Combined with the $150,000 from The Foundation’s top-up funds, a grand total of $575,062 was granted out to the charities.

The campaign supported charities working within six different causes including: Arts, Culture & Heritage; Children, Youth & Families; Community; Education & Employment; Environment & Animal Rights and Health & Wellness.

A few highlights of the campaign include:

Every charity received donations from the campaign

11 charities received between 50% and 74% of their goal while 4 charities received between 75% and 99% of their goal

6 charities were fully funded

15% of the total top-up funding was earmarked for gender equity and BIPOC-led charities

“We know that donors are interested in giving back to their community and making sure their donations stay local,” said Sarah McPherson, Director of Philanthropy & Communications, of the Oakville Community Foundation. “GIVEOakville gives everyone that opportunity and we are thrilled we can play that role for members of our community. Our utmost thanks to all contributors for the great support you’ve shown our local charities.”

Charities requested up to $25,000 through GIVEOakville which ran from November 15 through to December 13, 2021. The Foundation covered all transaction fees meaning 100% of donations were granted directly to the charities.

GIVEOakville will return in the fall of 2022. For more opportunities to give back to the community, go to www.theocf.org.