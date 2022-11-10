GIVEOakville returns with a deepened focus on LOCAL

× Expand Oakville Community Foundation Brenda and Paul Barrington of Barrington’s are GIVEOakville Champs

The Oakville Community Foundation is pleased to announce the start of its 2022 GIVEOakville program.

GIVEOakville is an online crowd-funding campaign for local charities in the Town of Oakville. The four week-campaign sees 100% of funds raised going to local charities and programs, with The Foundation’s Top Up program returning to “top up” charitable projects that don’t receive their full funding once the campaign has ended.

In total, $185,000 has been earmarked for Top Up. From that amount, 15% has been allocated to BIPOC-led and gender equity-serving charities as part of The Foundation’s commitment to reduce inequalities.

This year, the initiative will give in an additional way by recognizing people from Oakville, as well as the programs, as GIVEOakville Champions.

Wendy Rinella, CEO of the Oakville Community Foundation, said, “This year, it is important for us to acknowledge the remarkable people from our community who support GIVEOakville. They are the people who see the work The Foundation does and are very much a part of this crowd-funding campaign and its overall success. We’re calling them our ‘GIVEOakville Champs,’ and we will be featuring them across our social media and in press releases, as well as some of our programs, throughout this year’s campaign.”

One of the GIVEOakville Champs is local merchants Brenda and Paul Barrington. For them, GIVEOakville is a no-brainer. “It’s so easy to give to this initiative,” said Brenda. “First of all, all the charities and programs are vetted, and all the information is there. And secondly, The Foundation adds additional funds to amplify the dollars raised during the campaign. It’s safe, secure and goes to the people who need it. GIVEOakville showcases charities and programs we would never hear about. So yes, we are proud Champs of GIVEOakville.”

The goal of the GIVEOakville CERTIFIED LOCAL IMPACT campaign is to raise 1.5 million dollars and runs until Monday, Dec. 12. To become a GIVEOakville champ, click here, and you may be featured in our GIVEOakville social media.