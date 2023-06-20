Glen Abbey pool temporarily closing

× Expand Town of Oakville

The indoor pool at Glen Abbey community centre in Oakville will be temporarily closing for scheduled maintenance.

Glen Abbey's indoor pool facility, including the swimming pool, whirlpool and slide are all expected to be closed for at least seven days this week, from June 19-25, 2023.

While swimming is a popular summer activity, the town of Oakville will commonly close their indoor pools (more popular in the winter) for regular maintenance during the warm summer months when the town's multiple outdoor public pools are seasonally open.

The Glen Abbey pool is scheduled to re-open on next Monday, June 26. No other part of the Glen Abbey community centre will be affected.

Five outdoor pools and four other indoor pools are now open in Oakville. You can find a list of other pools in town, including prices and operating hours, online here.