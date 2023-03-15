Going to the birds - Rotary fundraiser

× Expand Dana Atwell

In 2022, the Rotary club initiated a new fundraiser. A group of club members and volunteers built birdhouses as part of our contribution to the environment. The environment is the new area of focus for Rotary. Thanks to everyone involved in making the birdhouses, 130 were sold at the 2022 Rotary Drive-Thru Ribfest.

Not only does Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar (RCOT) have fun raising money and giving it all away, but we also want to build capacity in the community by partnering with others to raise money or assist our partners in raising money or promoting their organization.

Dana Atwell Boy Scouts showing their completed Rotary birdhouses.

Our latest partnership is with the 19th Boy Scouts of Oakville. They will build birdhouses to raise money for their organization or go towards individual Scouts to achieve their environment badge.

Rotary Members and Scouts who attended the sessio were divided into two groups of two, gathered all pieces necessary to assemble a birdhouse and then put it together. When they left, the Scouts took all the parts to build 35 birdhouses. Some birdhouses will be installed on a local trail, and the remainder will be sold as a Scout fundraiser.

Three Rotaract members, with their leader Anum Nazir, attended the morning building session. The Rotaract members took all the parts to assemble another four birdhouses. They were informed that our club would be cutting wood for many more birdhouses and would be made available to the Rotaract club. Volunteers are needed to build more, as demand far outstripped supply. If you are interested, please contact the RCOT.

A big thank you to PCM Inc. for their generous donation of the wood used to build the birdhouses.

The RCOT is a member of Rotary International and one of four Rotary Clubs in Oakville. We are a charitable organization and raise money for the local community and international projects.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels.