Golden Horseshoe Hub provides $700K to community-led projects

The Golden Horseshoe Hub is excited to announce the allocation of funding for programs to support a higher quality of life for people. The Golden Horseshoe Hub is led by Oakville Community Foundation. It is a consortium of eight community foundations, including Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation, Brant County Community Foundation, Burlington Foundation, Community Foundation of Halton North, Hamilton Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Mississauga and Niagara Community Foundation.

As Canadians continue to adapt to the realities of COVID-19, local governments and community partners across the country are adapting their spaces and services to keep residents safe and healthy, support economic recovery, create jobs, and build vibrant, resilient communities.

Today The Golden Horseshoe Hub, Minister Anand and Damoff, Members of Parliament for Oakville and Oakville North-Burlington, are announcing $736,076 in funding to support 24 projects in the Peel, Brant, Halton, Hamilton, Brampton and Niagara regions as part of the first round of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative. Through the $31-million Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, the Government of Canada, alongside Community Foundations of Canada, is building safer spaces and ensuring a higher quality of life for people across the country by helping communities adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19.

The Golden Horseshoe Hub is supporting the following projects as part of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

$22,500 was invested to fund the Salvation Army Halton Hamilton Brant Housing

was invested to fund the and Support Services , supporting Virtual Client Access;

, supporting Virtual Client Access; $45,922 was invested to fund Sheridan College , supporting Sheridan Bike Hub Expansion;

was invested to fund , supporting Sheridan Bike Hub Expansion; $47,213 was invested to fund Ontario Schools Cricket Association , supporting Healthy Children Peel Schools;

was invested to fund , supporting Healthy Children Peel Schools; $80,000 was invested to fund the Afro Caribbean Business Network Foundation Canada , supporting Ubuntu: Building Emotional Well Being Through Connections via Virtual Reality;

was invested to fund the , supporting Ubuntu: Building Emotional Well Being Through Connections via Virtual Reality; $30,000 was invested to fund Reach Out Centre for Kids (ROCK) , supporting Improving digital technology to break down barriers for clients;

was invested to fund , supporting Improving digital technology to break down barriers for clients; $17,450 was invested in the Burlington Downtown Business Association , supporting Immediate animation of local hospitality efforts in public spaces;

was invested in the , supporting Immediate animation of local hospitality efforts in public spaces; $11,230 was invested in the Art Gallery of Burlington , supporting Fibre Arts Garden;

was invested in the , supporting Fibre Arts Garden; $11,500 was invested in the Downtown Georgetown Business Improvement Area , supporting Virtual Georgetown Farmers Market;

was invested in the , supporting Virtual Georgetown Farmers Market; $25,292 was invested in the Trees for Halton Hills , supporting Trees for Halton Hills Arboretum Project;

was invested in the , supporting Trees for Halton Hills Arboretum Project; $6,500 was invested in the Child Development Resource Connection Peel , supporting Website Enhancement to Maximize Community Experience;

was invested in the , supporting Website Enhancement to Maximize Community Experience; $50,605 was invested in the ACER Association for Canadian Educational Resources , supporting Working Together for Safer, Greener Spaces in our Mississauga Communities;

was invested in the , supporting Working Together for Safer, Greener Spaces in our Mississauga Communities; $9,467 was invested in Clarkson Village BIA, supporting Community Picnic Tables in Clarkson Village;

was invested in supporting Community Picnic Tables in Clarkson Village; $56,767 was invested in The Riverwood Conservancy , supporting the Healthy Riverwood; Facilitating Safe and Inclusive Nature Access in Mississauga project;

was invested in , supporting the Healthy Riverwood; Facilitating Safe and Inclusive Nature Access in Mississauga project; $35,000 was invested in Mississauga Services to Senio rs, supporting iPad Lending Library for Seniors;

was invested rs, supporting iPad Lending Library for Seniors; $50,000 was invested in the Hamilton Public Library, supporting Connecting the City: Outdoor Public WiFi at Libraries project;

was invested in the supporting Connecting the City: Outdoor Public WiFi at Libraries project; $30,000 was invested in Barton Village BI A, supporting Open Streets on Barton program;

was invested in A, supporting Open Streets on Barton program; $50,000 was invested in Environment Hamilton , supporting Friendly Streets for BIPOC Communities.

was invested in , supporting Friendly Streets for BIPOC Communities. $28,923 was invested in the St. Catharines Public Library , supporting Mobile Library Branch: Creating Connections in the Age of COVID019;

was invested in the , supporting Mobile Library Branch: Creating Connections in the Age of COVID019; $24,158 was invested in Heartland Forest Nature Experience , supporting the Disability & Culturally Inclusive – Safe, Education and Enjoyable Nature Programs;

was invested in , supporting the Disability & Culturally Inclusive – Safe, Education and Enjoyable Nature Programs; $13,000 was invested in the Royal Canadian Legion Br 230 Ridgeway , supporting the Adapt backyard spaces to be COVID compliant for future events;

was invested in the , supporting the Adapt backyard spaces to be COVID compliant for future events; $10,000 was invested in the Niagara Historical Society/Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum , supporting The Community Courtyard project;

was invested in the , supporting The Community Courtyard project; $20,187 was invested in the Lincoln Public Library , supporting Safe and Vibrant Program Spaces for Lincoln;

was invested in the , supporting Safe and Vibrant Program Spaces for Lincoln; $11,826 was invested in the Gallery Players of Niaga ra, supporting Virtually Live – Bringing our community concerts home.

was invested in the ra, supporting Virtually Live – Bringing our community concerts home. $48,536 was invested in the Oakville Public Library, supporting OPL StoryWalks;

Quotes:

“The projects we’re announcing today demonstrate the creativity and commitment of communities and community partners across Canada to respond to the unique needs of their residents and create a high quality of life for them as they continue to remain vigilant in this pandemic. Through these projects and the many more that will be announced in the coming weeks, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will help Canadians and their families enjoy safer, more vibrant, and inclusive communities now and into the future. It’s through investments in infrastructure that we’re working to ensure outcomes with triple benefits – growing our economy, fighting climate change, and reducing social inequality and ensuring a better quality of life of all Canadians.” The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"COVID-19 has put a serious strain on cities and towns across our country, impacting the way our neighbourhoods look, work, and feel. In response, the Government of Canada has introduced the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, designed to bring joy back to our streets in a safe and innovative way. We’ve seen many innovative projects, like the ones announced today, roll in from across the country, and we’re excited to see how they enhance the lives of Canadians from coast to coast to coast.” Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Member of Parliament for Halifax

“I am thrilled to see the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative come to life in so many communities across the Golden Horseshoe. These community partners have worked incredibly hard to find innovative ways to meet the needs of their residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding that we are announcing today will help these businesses and organizations revive our neighbourhoods in a way that keeps us safe, supports economic recovery, and ensures equitable access to public spaces. Thank you to the Golden Horseshoe Hub and the Oakville Community Foundation for their hard work on this project.” The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

“Communities know best what kind of projects would have the greatest impact for their residents and local economies as they respond to the unique challenges presented by COVID-19. That’s why it’s great to see so many projects supported in these regions, providing improved access to public spaces, along with enhanced technology and services for residents. Through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, we are proud to support community-driven solutions that allow Canadians to safely participate in daily social and economic activities.” Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington

“Public spaces are the glue to our communities: they enable a feeling of belonging and of social cohesion. They are a big part of what makes communities safe, vibrant and connected. As our communities each face increased isolation due to COVID-19, these projects from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will help our communities to connect safely. They will benefit the mental and physical well-being of all our residents.” Wendy, Rinella, CEO, Oakville Community Foundation

“The Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting organizations in the Peel, Brant, Halton, Hamilton, Brampton and Niagara regions to bring people together in our communities both in-person and digitally while respecting public health measures. These projects show us the creativity and resourcefulness of communities as they create temporary and longer-lasting solutions that enable people to connect and access public spaces safely.” - Andrea Dicks, President, Community Foundations of Canada.