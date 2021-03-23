Climate activists raise the alarm on proposed 400-series highway

Approximately 50 protestors lined the intersection of Trafalgar and Cornwall Saturday afternoon to register their dissent of the Ontario government’s plan to build a 400-series highway connecting Highway 400 and Highway 401/407 between Vaughan and Milton.

The Highway 413 project was cancelled by the previous Liberal government in early 2018 after an independent advisory panel reported that time savings to commuters would be negligible. The project was revived by the Doug Ford government with a new name: the GTA West Corridor, shortly after they took power later the same year. The highway would cut through farmland and designated Greenbelt, while increasing urban sprawl, critics argue.

Several municipalities along the route, including Halton Hills, Mississauga, Halton Region, Vaughan have passed resolutions opposing the project. Brampton and Caledon have requested a federal environmental assessment of the project.

https://www.gta-west.com/ Proposed route of the GTA West Transportation Corridor (Hwy 413) From the provincial government's project website.

Climate activist and retired engineer Aki Tanaka was among the protestors Saturday afternoon. During the one-hour event, Tanaka says she encountered only supportive and curious members of the public. “There were people who rolled down their windows to ask questions. We were out there protesting the 413 but maybe what people don’t realize is the 413 is linked to climate action. Land use planning and climate action are related. Stopping the 413 is a way to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases produced in the GTA.”

The protest was organized by Grandmothers Act to Save the Planet.