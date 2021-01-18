Grocery program for visible minorities

During these tough times, many people are in need extra help. The pandemic has caused significant job loss resulting in financial struggles.

Thoughts on how to feed your family or pay the bills become realities.

In these situations, families wish they had someone to help them out. This is when the community creates programs to help those who are in need get back on their feet.

There are many organizations and services that are offering support. The Visible Minority Network has taken the initiative to help out. Their team of volunteers are dedicating their time and resources to assist individuals and families who are visible minorities.

Visible Minority Network is a not-for-profit organization funded by the government along with donations from the community. They have created many programs and events to help. They are focused on attending to the needs of visible minorities who are often overlooked and are in need of assistance.

Kay Alabi, Executive Director of Visible Minority Network explains “The pandemic affects visible minorities more than the general public. Most of visible minority workers cannot afford to physically distance or isolate. A lot of them work in the front lines as cashiers or other jobs that cannot be done from home. They still have to go to work to support their families. We just want to offer help to the community to make it easier for those who are struggling."

Visible Minority Network has created a grocery program to support those in need. This program offers free groceries to anyone who is a visible minority that may be struggling. All you need to do is go visit them and sign up once you get there. Volunteers will load any groceries you need into your car and/or bags. Their support program occurs every Saturday from 12 pm to 6 pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School on Sixth Line.

Kay says “We are hoping the lockdown will not affect our program, because it is an essential service. It is similar to any other curbside pickup for groceries. We have volunteers that will load the groceries right into your trunk.”

Visible Minority Network is asking the community to spread the word in order to reach anyone who may need help.

For more information, visit https://visibleminoritynetwork.org to find out how you can get help or volunteer to help.