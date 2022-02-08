Growing unrest amidst the recent easing of restrictions

× Expand Mumin Mian Oakville resident Richard Spriggs enjoys a drink at the King’s Arms Pub, which newly reopened indoor dining.

It's now been close to two years since the first time that Canada went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, attitudes towards the restrictions have varied and remain divisive.

With the lifting of the most recent lockdown in Ontario, the town of Oakville and its residents are trying to find some semblance of normalcy amidst the doubt and uncertainty.

Don, a retired TTC employee, is reserved regarding restrictions. "It's good that things can open back up again," he said. "But it should be done slowly. We need to know when to pump the brakes when necessary".

× Expand Mumin Mian Don, a retired TTC employee, enjoys a coffee at Second Cup in Downtown Oakville on a walk with his dog.

Moving back and forth between lockdowns has been hard on many industries, particularly hospitality. Restaurants are forced to lay off employees when indoor dining is restricted and consequently find themselves short-staffed when those restrictions are eventually lifted.

The prioritization of public health has adversely affected the livelihoods of hospitality workers.

As a result, restaurant owners are often vocally critical of the ongoing restrictions. Cory, the owner of Jac's Bistro on Kerr Street, summed up his thoughts on the issue in a single word- "Bulls***".

While most grudgingly abide by the restrictions, some choose to make a stand.

Just across and up the street from Jac's Bistro is Zucchini's Cucina, which attained a degree of notoriety due to the owner's decision to not comply with the vaccination passport measures. The decision brought the business much attention and support. In response, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario formally charged the restaurant for violating the Reopening Ontario Act and suspended its liquor license.

Zucchini's refusal to comply is indicative of a growing sentiment of protest against COVID-19 mandates, collectively labelled the Freedom Movement. Zucchini's Cucina has often directly voiced support for the movement through its Instagram page, specifically aimed towards the ongoing Freedom Convoy trucker protest in Ottawa.

This growing unrest also manifested itself in the form of graffiti spray-painted on a Lakeshore Road West fence. Located around an ongoing residential development, the text reads “Stand for Health Freedom,” written in large, all-capital, bold white letters.

× Expand Mumin Mian A vandalized fence covering on Lakeshore Road in Oakville reads “Stand for Health Freedom”

As protests around the country, and the world, continue to mount, the town of Oakville reflects this growing unrest in its own ways. However, it remains important that to make it through these difficult times, residents of Oakville prioritize the wellness of their community rather than their political views and stand united- even if it's six feet apart.