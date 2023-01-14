Habitat's national student writing contest returns

× Expand Scott Webb on Unsplash

Habitat's student writing contest started in 2007, tasking students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 to share what home means to them through a national writing contest. That same writing contest is now open and accepting entries, with submissions being accepted by mail or online at meaningofhome.ca until Feb. 24.

Housing continues to be an important concern for all Canadians, including children, who understand how housing can provide their family with a safe place by providing:

A place to study

A place to pursue their dreams

A place to build a better life.

Every student who enters the contest will help Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga-Dufferin build safe and affordable homes. Every entry earns a $10 donation towards their local Habitat for Humanity. There are three grand prize winners who will each receive a $30,000 grant to help a local Habitat for Humanity build a place to call home for a family in need.

Youssef Naddam on Unsplash As a sponsor since 2000, Sagen has donated over $5 million in support of Habitat Canada and has helped thousands of Canadian families realize their dreams of affordable homeownership. While Sagen’s financial support provides crucial funding for Habitat Canada’s homeownership program, its support extends far beyond. Throughout the sponsorship, Sagen employees, including President and CEO Stuart Levings and his executive team, have lent their leadership experience, industry knowledge and time to help launch many of Habitat’s signature programs, including the Sagen Homebuilding Grants, the Global Village Volunteer Program in Canada and the Meaning of Home Contest.

Furthermore, nine runners-up will receive a $10,000 grant for their local Habitat for Humanity. Winners will be announced by June.

Founded by Sagen - one of Canada's private mortgage providers, the Meaning of Home contest has raised over $2 million to help local Habitats across Canada build decent and affordable housing. Last year more than 13,000 entries were received, the largest number of submissions Habitat Canada has ever received. Funds currently raised are over $311,000.

Their local affiliate has been fortunate to have many winners over the years, including Rylan from Oakville’s grand prize win in 2022.

“Since 2016, the Meaning of Home contest and the youth who have participated have generated over $150,000 to our affiliate to serve more working low-income families in our communities”, says Eden Grodzinski CEO Habitat for Humanity Halton-Mississauga-Dufferin.

“It is so wonderful to see the enthusiastic response each year from parents, teachers and especially the children, who enter this contest and share what home means to them in their own words,” says Julia Deans, Habitat for Humanity Canada President and CEO. “We know that having a safe and affordable place to call home helps people build better lives and stronger communities.”

“As a founding sponsor of this contest, we continue to be amazed at the creativity of each student who participates,” says Stuart Levings, Sagen President and CEO. “We are proud to see how this contest provides students with an opportunity to learn more about the importance of housing and give back.”

The Meaning of Home contest would not be possible without the generous support of:

To find out more about each organisation, you can visit the websites for Meaning of Home, Habitat For Humanity Halton-Missisauga-Dufferin or Habitat For Humanity Canada.