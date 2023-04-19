Halton Catholic Student Awards of Excellence - 2023

Unsplash
Each year, the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) celebrates exceptional students across its school district at the Annual Student Awards of Excellence Ceremony, which took place on Monday, March 27.
The Student Awards of Excellence are presented to a student from each elementary and secondary school who has demonstrated outstanding qualities in Catholic leadership, family commitment, and involvement in school affairs and community activities.
The Spirit of Inclusion Award was created by the Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) and is presented each year to elementary and secondary students who demonstrate a commitment to school activities and their community, making their peers feel valued and respected. The Oakville student awarded this honour was Samantha DelGuidice from Thomas Merton.
Oakville's Halton Catholic secondary school excellence award recipients
Holy Trinity - Boluwatife (Tife) Asaba
St. Ignatius of Loyola - Lauren Robinson
St. Thomas Aquinas - Johann Redondo
Thomas Merton - Briana Cabral
Oakville's Halton Catholic elementary school excellence award recipients
St. Andrew - Juan Sarmiento Baquero
St. Bernadette - Michael Bolek
St. Dominic - Olivia Pauls
St. Gregory the Great - Antonia Romero
Holy Family - Nori Alexander
St. Joan of Arc - John Carlo Castor
St. John Paul II - Hayley Zanatta
St. Luke - Lucia Youssef
St. Marguerite d’Youville - Anthony Bubanovich
St. Mary - Francelina Dupont
St. Matthew - Leticia Velasquez-Berrio
St. Michael - Dekker Ly
St. Nicholas - Agatha Yanes-Rahn
Our Lady of Peace - Isaac Lovatt
St. Teresa of Calcutta - Samira Bacchiochi
The 35th annual Student Awards of Excellence Ceremony took place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary School in Milton. Reverend Douglas Crosby, OMI, Bishop of Hamilton, offered prayers and blessings. St. Francis Xavier School Choir, under the direction of Ms. Caruana, provided musical entertainment.