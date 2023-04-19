Halton Catholic Student Awards of Excellence - 2023

× Expand Unsplash

Each year, the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) celebrates exceptional students across its school district at the Annual Student Awards of Excellence Ceremony, which took place on Monday, March 27.

​The Student Awards of Excellence are presented to a student from each elementary and secondary school who has demonstrated outstanding qualities in Catholic leadership, family commitment, and involvement in school affairs and community activities.

The Spirit of Inclusion Award was created by the Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) and is presented each year to elementary and secondary students who demonstrate a commitment to school activities and their community, making their peers feel valued and respected. The Oakville student awarded this honour was Samantha DelGuidice from Thomas Merton.

Oakville's Halton Catholic secondary school excellence award recipients

Holy Trinity - Boluwatife (Tife) Asaba

St. Ignatius of Loyola - Lauren Robinson

St. Thomas Aquinas - Johann Redondo

Thomas Merton - Briana Cabral

Oakville's Halton Catholic elementary school excellence award recipients

St. Andrew - Juan Sarmiento Baquero

St. Bernadette - Michael Bolek

St. Dominic - Olivia Pauls

St. Gregory the Great - Antonia Romero

Holy Family - Nori Alexander

St. Joan of Arc - John Carlo Castor

St. John Paul II - Hayley Zanatta

St. Luke - Lucia Youssef

St. Marguerite d’Youville - Anthony Bubanovich

St. Mary - Francelina Dupont

St. Matthew - Leticia Velasquez-Berrio

St. Michael - Dekker Ly

St. Nicholas - Agatha Yanes-Rahn

Our Lady of Peace - Isaac Lovatt

St. Teresa of Calcutta - Samira Bacchiochi

The 35th annual Student Awards of Excellence Ceremony took place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary School in Milton. Reverend Douglas Crosby, OMI, Bishop of Hamilton, offered prayers and blessings. St. Francis Xavier School Choir, under the direction of Ms. Caruana, provided musical entertainment.