Foster parents needed for children in Oakville

The Halton Children’s Aid Society (Halton CAS) needs foster homes. To encourage and inform potential foster parents, Halton CAS will host a virtual information session next month for those interested in learning more.

The virtual event is scheduled for Feb. 7, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm and will inform you about the need for homes, the application process and available support. You can also learn more about becoming a foster parent by clicking here.

Foster parents and their families work with Children's Aid staff and other community services to provide a stable and supportive home environment for children and youth who need a safe, temporary place to live. This often comes at a time when parents are facing challenges and working to provide a safe home for their children and youth.

“Halton CAS works hard to keep families together and children and youth at home. When children and youth cannot remain at home due to safety, foster families care for them until they can safely return home," notes Resource Manager Amy Bramwell.

"As a foster family, you will work as part of a team to develop and support a plan for each child or youth in care. As a part of this process, you will be instrumental in the reunification of children and youth with their families. When this is not possible, the plan may include exploring alternative permanency options.”

Homes are needed for children and youth, especially infants and teens. We need families of all cultural, ethnic and religious backgrounds and foster families include all types of family composition – single or partnered, 2SLGBTQ+, with or without children.

“Foster parents can provide stability and a caring home that encourages a child or youth’s growth and well-being. We are born with the ability to care, hope, love and make a difference in someone’s life. Let’s not waste that,” adds Bramwell

The Information Session will address topics such as parents who work at home or outside the home, families with pets and family composition. The session will also answer questions regarding the training, financial compensation, and ongoing support for foster families.

Along with training, ongoing educational programs and a dedicated case worker, foster families receive a daily, non-taxable room and board rate for each foster child placed in their home. Other covered expenses include clothing, medical, dental, school supplies, recreation and transportation.