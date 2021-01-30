Halton District School Board's Black History Month virtual presentations and events

In recognition of Black History Month in February, schools in the Halton District School Board have planned virtual initiatives to celebrate and honour the contributions of Black Canadians, past and present.

“Black History Month is a time to commemorate the important achievements and contributions of Black Canadians, not just here in Canada but around the world,” says Stuart Miller, Director of Education for the Halton District School Board.

“This month provides our educators another opportunity to teach and discuss the strength, resilience and excellence of the Black Community, as well as the extensive role Black Canadians have had in the shaping and growth of this country. Students and staff will examine and learn that, as a result of existing systemic racism, the struggle for equality and human rights continues, and that we all have a responsibility to take an anti-racist stance.”

Some of the virtual events taking place to celebrate Black History Month include:

International Spoken Word artist Dwayne Morgan will address the theme of ‘Black Excellence’ through spoken word via presentations to Grade 6-12 students on Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Natasha Henry, President of Ontario Black History Society, will give three presentations to HDSB staff members: Feb. 8, addressing Black Canadian history; Feb. 16, addressing Anti-Black Racism and current realities of Black Canadians; and Feb. 22, addressing how this learning impacts schools and classrooms.

‘On Race’ Podcast Learning Series for HDSB staff will be facilitated by Equity Team members Jan. 27, Feb. 10 and 24, and March 10.

Computer Technology students in the Virtual School - Secondary will create group presentations that explore 7 Black Pioneers in Computer Science, and their influence on computer technologies today.

Students in the Virtual School Elementary - East will be partnering with Inspiration Republic on a workshop to address Anti-Black Racism. Students will also be creating a virtual wall of 40 Black Canadian heroes.

Celebrating Black History Month aligns with the Equity and Well-Being goals outlined in the Halton District School Board’s Multi-Year Plan. The goal is to champion supportive and inclusive practices to ensure equitable access to positive opportunities and outcomes for all.

“Black History Month affirms Black identity in educational lessons and resources, as well as our collective duty to continue the learning and conversation beyond this month into everyday teaching moments within our schools and broader HDSB community,” says Rob Eatough, Superintendent of Education (Equity and Inclusion) for the Halton District School Board.