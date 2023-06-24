Halton District School Board hosts 36th annual Special Athletes’ Track Meet

× Expand Avery Fry

Over 400 Halton District School Board students gathered to participate in the 36th annual Special Athlete's Track Meet at Garth Webb Secondary School.

For lunch, athletes, volunteers, and staff were served hot dogs, hamburgers and cold drinks donated and cooked by The Optimist Clubs of Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville and Burlington.

The HDSB marching band, led by a Sam Sherratt PS teacher, performed Oh Canada in the opening ceremonies and led the athletes around the track during the closing ceremonies.

"This event is for our students with special needs, and it is an event that they (the students) all look forward to every year. Family, friends and students come out to it, and it's the highlight of their year," commented Chris Ennis, Director of Education for Halton District School Board.

"I'm just so glad that so many staff and students participate and that they volunteer, and we just have a wonderful day. So it's a great time to be here. It's the excitement in the air. Everyone is feeling joy, and it's just lovely."

Some special athletic events include T-ball, soccer, 100-metre races, bowling, sensory table and much more. All the events were run by students from Emily Carr PS, who volunteered their time to help run the various events and cheer on the athletes.

"This is such a special event. Our students and schools prepare all year, and so this is a real culmination and celebration of the achievements of our students," says Colette Ruddock, Superintendent of Education, who's responsible for Special Education Services in the HDSB.

"Seeing the kids engaging in the events and finding like-minded friends and seeing an opportunity for our families to connect and find others that have similar lived experiences as them."