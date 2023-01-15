Kindergarten registration for Fall 2023 opens up at the Halton District School Board

× Expand Photo by BBC Creative on Unsplash

Is your child ready to start school? The Halton District School Board (HDSB) began accepting registrations for Junior (Year 1) and Senior (Year 2) Kindergarten for September 2023, but you still have a little time.

HDSB advises families to call their local elementary school to find out which dates Kindergarten registration starts in their area. Registration is only available by appointment (in-person and/or virtually). Parents/guardians are asked to register their child by no later than Feb. 1, 2023. Use the Find My Local School tool on the HDSB website to determine your home school.

To register your child for Fall 2023, your child must be four years old by Dec. 31, 2023 for Junior Kindergarten (Year 1), or for Senior Kindergarten (Year 2) children must be five years old by Dec. 31, 2023.

Required kindergarten registration documents

Please note for documents to be accepted they must be original - ie not on a smartphone or photocopied

Proof of address: (any two of the following current documents): lease or deed, car registration, utility bill, residential telephone bill, moving bill, property tax bill, bank statement, credit card statement, correspondence with a government agency.

(any two of the following current documents): lease or deed, car registration, utility bill, residential telephone bill, moving bill, property tax bill, bank statement, credit card statement, correspondence with a government agency. Proof of age: birth certificate, passport, or baptismal/faith record for your child.

birth certificate, passport, or baptismal/faith record for your child. Proof of citizenship: birth certificate or passport, Record of Landing (IMM 1000) or Permanent Resident card.

birth certificate or passport, Record of Landing (IMM 1000) or Permanent Resident card. If you are not the child’s parent or have sole custody, please bring proof of guardianship (court order).

Registration forms are available online on the Registering for Kindergarten webpage on the HDSB website (www.hdsb.ca).

Newcomer and language supports

Families should contact the HDSB Welcome Centre to book an appointment if they hold a work permit and are registering their child with the HDSB for the first time, or if either the parent or child has a Study Permit/Visa, or the parent is a Permanent Resident applicant on visitor status.

Parents/guardians who require language assistance to register their child for school can contact the Halton Multicultural Council at (905) 842-2486.

Accessibility accomodations

Parents/guardians who require accessibility accommodations to register their child for school can contact the Principal/Vice-principal of the school.

HDSB Kindergarten Program

To learn more about the Halton District School Board’s Kindergarten Program, visit the HDSB website at www.hdsb.ca (search: Kindergarten).

At kindergarten.hdsb.ca, your child can explore a Kindergarten classroom to see what their classroom might look like next September. There are videos to watch, pictures to view and fun activities for kids. Parents/guardians can learn about the Kindergarten program at the HDSB, play-based learning, community resources in Halton and before-and-after school care. Families can also sign-up to receive a welcome package from the HDSB, including a free children’s book.