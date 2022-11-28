Halton District School Board Trustees re-elect Margo Shuttleworth as Chair, Tanya Rocha as Vice-Chair

× Expand Halton District School Board Top row:Trustees Kelly Amos (Oakville - 5 & 7), Matthew Diodati, (Burlington - Wards 1 & 2), Joanna Oliver (Oakville - Ward 4), Naveed Ahmed (Milton - Wards 3 & 4), Amy Collard (Burlington - Ward 5), Donna Danielli (Milton - Wards 1 & 2), Xin Yi Zhang (Burlington - Wards 3 & 6), Carole Baxter (Oakville - Wards 1 & 2), Jeanne Gray (Halton Hills - Wards 1, 2, 3 & 4).Bottom row:Curtis Ennis, Director of Education, Tanya Rocha, Vice Chair (Oakville - Wards 3 & 6), Margo Shuttleworth, Chair (Burlington - Ward 4), Ethan Ruggiero, Student Trustee; missing Cindy Wang, Student Trustee

At the Inaugural Meeting of the Halton District School Board on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, Trustees elected Margo Shuttleworth as the Chair and Tanya Rocha as the Vice-Chair for 2022/2023.

This is an annual process with the 11 HDSB trustees choosing from within their colleagues for these roles.

In addition, the HDSB welcomes four new Trustees for the 2022-2026 term:

Naveed Ahmed, Milton - Wards 3 & 4

Carole Baxter, Oakville - Wards 1 & 2

Matthew Diodati, Burlington - Wards 1 & 2

Xin Yi Zhang, Burlington - Wards 3 & 6

Returning trustees

Kelly Amos (Oakville - 5 & 7)

Amy Collard (Burlington - Ward 5)

Donna Danielli (Milton - Wards 1 & 2)

Jeanne Gray (Halton Hills - Wards 1, 2, 3 & 4)

Joanna Oliver (Oakville - Ward 4)

Tanya Rocha (Oakville - Wards 3 & 6)

Margo Shuttleworth (Burlington - Ward 4)

“My goal is to ensure that Trustees, staff and community continue to work together in a way that fosters respect and trust,” says Shuttleworth. “We are a team of great leaders in many different capacities and I feel it is important to draw on the strengths that we all bring to the table."

“We have new horizons ahead and with the guidance and collaborative relationship we continue to create with our staff, community and students, I know Halton can continue to be seen as a leader in the Ontario public education system.”

The next Board Meeting will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The upcoming meeting schedule is posted on the HDSB calendar of events.