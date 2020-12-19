Halton Region donates ambulance to the Kenora Chiefs Advisory to support COVID-19 response

× Expand From left to right: Local Indigenous Knowledge Keeper Stephen Paquette, Paramedic Services Chief Greg Sage and Halton Region’s Indigenous Advisor Eddy Robinson with the decommissioned ambulance that was donated to the Kenora Chiefs Advisory on December 17, 2020 at Woodlands Operations Centre.

On Thursday, December 17, Halton Region donated one decommissioned ambulance to the Kenora Chiefs Advisory. The ambulance will be used to support COVID-19 assessment and testing in First Nations communities in northwestern Ontario.

"Halton is proud to donate this vehicle to the Kenora Chiefs Advisory to support them in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “This ambulance will help meet the needs of the Kenora area First Nations communities through mobile COVID-19 assessment and testing."

The Kenora Chiefs Advisory provides programs in health, education and social services that are delivered holistically and traditionally to ensure the survival of the Anishinaabe way in present and future generations. They provide services to individuals and families in 10 Kenora area First Nations communities.

"We would like to send a big thank you out to Halton Region for the donation of a decommissioned ambulance to Kenora Chiefs Advisory," said Joe Barnes, Executive Director of the Kenora Chiefs Advisory. "The ability for us to create new partnerships not only within our region, but outside of Northwestern Ontario will always remain a priority for us."

"Because of this donation," Barnes continues, "our frontline staff will be able to utilize the vehicle to the fullest as we continue to navigate this pandemic and see the continued needs for thinking outside the box when it comes to response for our communities."

This donation demonstrates Halton’s commitment to working in a supportive and meaningful way with First Nations and Indigenous communities. Eddy Robinson, Halton’s Indigenous Advisor, and Stephen Paquette, Local Indigenous Knowledge Keeper, provided a blessing to the ambulance and a traditional gift offering of semah (ceremonial tied tobacco) before it was donated.

× Expand From left to right: Halton Region’s Indigenous Advisor Eddy Robinson and Local Indigenous Knowledge Keeper Stephen Paquette perform a blessing to the ambulance before it was donated to the Kenora Chiefs Advisory on December 17, 2020 at Woodlands Operations Centre.

Decommissioned ambulance vehicles donated by Halton Region are typically five years in age and have travelled between 225,000 and 275,000 kilometres. These vehicles have completed their useful life cycle with Halton Region’s Paramedic Services and can still operate at full capacity to meet the needs of the Kenora Chiefs Advisory.

Since 2000, Halton Region has donated 14 ambulance and emergency response vehicles to local St. John Ambulance branches, and to various charities for use in Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, South Sudan and Ukraine.

Paramedics are an integral part of the Halton community, with a dedicated team of nearly 300 primary care, advanced care, bike, community and tactical paramedics that respond to more than 50,000 calls and transport more than 30,000 patients to area hospitals each year.

In addition to supporting residents with around-the-clock emergency medical care, they provide important educational supports to our community including CPR and AED training.

Halton Region’s Paramedic Services has also been critical throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to emergencies on the frontlines in the community, and working with local physicians, registered nurses and other first responders to provide on-site COVID-19 testing to Halton’s most vulnerable residents in local long-term care and retirement homes.

To learn more about Halton Region’s Paramedic Services, visit halton.ca.