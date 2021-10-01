Halton holds Sacred Sunrise Ceremony

Yesterday morning, Halton Region hosted a Sacred Sunrise Ceremony at its Regional Headquarters to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and Orange Shirt Day. The ceremony was hosted by Eddy Robinson, Halton’s Indigenous Advisor, and we were honoured to have Chief Stacey Laforme from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation join us.

"We observe the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day in Halton to show respect, raise awareness and continue to have meaningful conversations about Indigenous history, culture, People and in particular, Residential Schools," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

"We are continuing to build meaningful relationships with Indigenous People and Communities, including the Mississaugas of the First Nation that are based on cultural understanding, empathy and respect. This work is part of Halton’s responsibility for and in response to reconciliation and commemoration. Thank you to Eddy Robinson and Chief Laforme for your ongoing guidance."

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is an opportunity for all Canadians to continue the important conversation about Residential Schools and create meaningful discussion about their effects and the legacy they have left behind.

The Sacred Sunrise Ceremony acknowledged and reflected on the terrible Residential School experience of Indigenous Children, and honoured the healing journey of the survivors and their families, and the ongoing commitment to Truth and Reconciliation. The flag of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation was also raised today and will be flown on a permanent basis at the Halton Regional Centre.

× Expand Chief Stacey Laforme from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (centre) at the Sacred Sunrise Ceremony yesterday morning.

This is the first year that the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation has been recognized by the Federal Government. On September 15, 2021 Halton Regional Council approved a resolution to formally recognize this day in Halton.

On June 16, 2021, Regional Council also endorsed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report and Calls to Action, the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), an Indigenous Land Acknowledgement Statement and its uses, permanently flying the flag of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation at the Halton Regional Centre; and a working partnership with Indigenous Peoples and local First Nations, Inuit and Métis Communities to establish a Halton Indigenous Advisory Group, modelled after the Halton COVID-19 Indigenous Elder Advisory Group.

Eddy Robinson, along with staff from the Indigenous Relations team at Halton Region are hosting internal events to discuss the importance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, and to continue the conversation about Residential Schools and their impact with Regional staff.

Resources are made available to Regional staff to enhance cultural competency and knowledge about the Indigenous narrative, history and heritage as well as education on Indigenous Communities, groups and organizations around Halton.

To learn more about Halton’s efforts towards Reconciliation, please visit the Building Meaningful Relationships with Indigenous People and Communities page on halton.ca.