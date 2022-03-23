Halton Interfaith Council brings Muslim and Jewish communities closer through a virtual event on Holocaust

× Expand Photo by Jan Huber on Unsplash

Locals can join a virtual event organized by the Interfaith Council of Halton (ICH) on Thursday, March 24, 2022, to learn about the "Muslim Resisters and Rescuers in the Holocaust." The event to be streamed on Zoom will be co-sponsored by Al-Falah Islamic Centre and Shaarei Beth El Synagogue.

Howard Kerner, a retired English professor, will be the speaker for the event at 7.30 pm. He has spent the last 25 years researching 'unknown people who performed acts of kindness and altruism during the Holocaust. People can register for the event at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0udu6pqDwrEtHhh4goCh9L5QqRzxfrxMg1.

According to ICH, "Christian Rescuers in WWII are virtually unknown, even less recognized and celebrated are the Muslim resisters and rescuers that saved thousands of Jews and other persecuted people. This program will enable us to understand and celebrate the beauty of Muslim goodness during the Holocaust."

The event is designed to educate participants about "Sufism, an aspect of Islam and the cultural/religious concept of Besa and how this influenced diplomats and others to save Jews at the risk of their own lives."

This event is well-timed when many faith groups are reeling under threats, insecurity and fear due to the recent spree of incidents such as the hate-motivated attack on congregants in a mosque in Mississauga or the hostage ordeal in a Texas synagogue.

Nabeel Hasan of AlFalah Mosque echoed, saying, "the Canadian Muslim community has felt the heat with Bill 21 in Quebec, the London family massacre, the vitriolic nature of some active white supremacist groups here and the killing in the Toronto IMO mosque. We realize that Islamophobia is on the rise here. As a result, outreach in all its forms is critical with our neighbours." Hasan is also a member of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), Oakville chapter.

He also hopes that events like the one on Thursday will "help us build bridges with other established communities here. Canadian Muslims have a rich history of helping other minorities wherever we have been globally, and this historical narrative needs to be shared.

Rabbi Stephen Wise, ICH's executive member, reflected on a similar note that it is essential to overcome the fear, misconception, and insecurity of various faith groups by learning about each other. "We want to build the bridge of faith and grow stronger together," he said, adding that "the changing demographic of the region reflect that the more we educate, we can break barriers and stereotypes."