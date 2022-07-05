Halton Police to host bicycle registration event

× Expand Bicycle

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) will be hosting a bicycle registration event for members of the community tomorrow morning, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Anyone who has returned to where they parked their bicycle, only to discover a cut lock, understands the frustration and impact of having their bicycle stolen. More often than Police would like to see, when a bicycle is recovered, we are often unable to identify its owner.

That is where 529 Garage comes in. 529 Garage is a digital registration app that seeks to identify, recover and return stolen bicycles to their rightful owners. The HRPS launched a partnership with 529 Garage last year in 2021.

On Wednesday, July 6, from 9:00-11:00 a.m., members of the community are invited to attend the registration event located near the west end of Spencer Smith Park, in Burlington. During the event, the HRPS will be promoting the tool and helping cyclists register their bicycles.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to "hear from members of the HRPS about how to best protect bicycles from theft, including the importance of protecting your bike through the digital registration."

More information about this event is available online here.