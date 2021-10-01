Halton Police brings back in-person Youth Leadership program this fall.

Halton Police began its popular Youth Leadership program called PEACE this week in an in-person format for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Halton Police runs an eight-week Police Ethnic and Cultural Education Youth Leadership Program (PEACE) for the participants to develop cultural understanding, leadership, and communication skills. PEACE students also learn about policing through the course. In winter, spring, and fall, it runs three times a year at Halton Police Regional Service (HRPS) Headquarters.

Key focus areas of the PEACE Program are:

A day in the life of a Police Officer

Black History Education

Leadership and planning for your future

Indigenous Awareness

Hands-on demonstrations and scenarios provided by our Training Bureau and Emergency Services Unit

Tour of Humanity provided by the Simon Wiesenthal Centre

Registration for the fall session began on Sept. 6, 2021. With 10 participants, the fall session began this week on Sept. 27, 7-9 p.m. The other sessions are scheduled for Monday nights on:

Oct. 4, 7-9 p.m.

Oct. 18, 7-9 p.m.

Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m.

Nov. 1, 7-9 p.m.

Nov. 8, 7-9 p.m.

Nov. 15, 7-9 p.m.

Nov. 22, 7-9 p.m.

Residents who are interested in the PEACE Youth Leadership Program must: