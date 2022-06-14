Halton Police extend station hours

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Halton Regional Police Headquarters

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) announced that its stations will hav­e extended hours to increase access to our District Stations effective today, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Station hours, seven-days-a-week, 365 days-a-year, are now:

1 District: 11 Division (Georgetown): 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 12 Division (Milton): 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

2 District (Oakville) 95 Oak Walk Drive: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

3 District (Burlington): 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The HRPS Headquarters (2485 North Service Road West, Oakville) is open from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, but is closed on statutory holidays.

In addition to attending a HRPS facility in person, there are several ways to contact the HRPS, depending on the assistance needed:

In an Emergency

If you have an emergency, please dial 9-1-1. It is an emergency if someone's immediate health, safety, or property is in immediate danger or a crime is in progress. For non-emergencies, dial 905-825-4777.

Collision Reporting

The HRPS has three Collision Reporting Centres. These centres are staffed and managed by Accident Support Services. Learn more here.

Record Checks

The HRPS provides Police Record Checks to residents of Halton region for employment or volunteer purposes. Police Record Checks are available online or in person at the HRPS Headquarters.

Freedom of Information Services (FOI)

Anyone needing to file a FOI request can now do so online via our website at haltonpolice.ca/foi.

Online Reporting

We have many online reporting tools available on our website. These tools can be used to report some crimes or to report traffic concerns.