Halton Police conclude first annual Diwali Food Drive

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has completed its first annual Diwali Food Drive. This event was organized by the HRPS South Asian Internal Support Network and donations were collected from HRPS members (both sworn and civilian) throughout the region between November 2 and November 12, 2020.

All of the food collected was donated to local food banks across Milton, Halton Hills, Oakville and Burlington. While this was the first year, the Halton Regional Police Service looks forward to turning the Diwali Food Drive into an annual HRPS tradition.

The HRPS would also like to encourage residents to make donations to local food banks throughout the year as they are able to.

More about both this first annual Diwali Food Drive and other projects can be learned about online with the Halton Police website.