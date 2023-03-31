Halton Police: The True Blue podcast series

× Expand HRPS True Blue information podcast series by Halton Police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) launches its inaugural information video podcast series - Halton Police: The True Blue. The limited edition, a six-episode video podcast about important topics impacting Halton Region, introduces some of the officers working in the community and gives a behind-the-scenes look at policing in 2023.

“We are always exploring new and innovative ways to reach and engage with those we serve,” said Chief Stephen Tanner. “This podcast series is part of our broader, long-term effort to ensure that members of our community and beyond can not only learn about the important work we do, but how they can help keep themselves and those close to them safer.”

Episode topics were selected based on questions the HRPS is often asked and/or their impact on public safety and well-being. Each guest featured is an expert in their respective area.

True Blue podcast topics

Each segment is hosted by Your TV’s Jason Agnew, a familiar face in Halton’s broadcast community, and features in-depth, unscripted conversations with officers. In addition to offering unique perspectives on the subject at hand, many – such as Frauds, Hate Crime, and Traffic – offer valuable information and crime prevention/safety tips.

True Blue podcasts can be either viewed or listened to at the audience’s leisure, wherever they are. Each episode will also be broadcast on Your TV stations in Halton.

Those wishing to download any or all of Halton Police: The True Blue can do so on Spotify, Google, Apple podcasts or wherever they find their favourite podcasts, as well as on HRPS’ Vimeo and YouTube channels.

Planning is already underway to produce future episodes in-house.

“It is our hope that audiences find our podcasts to be both informative and entertaining” added Chief Tanner. “As they are conversations, we encourage those tuning in to share them with their friends, family members, and those who may find them of interest, and to talk about them.”