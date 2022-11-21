Halton Police mourns the loss of former Deputy Chief Carol Crowe

× Expand HRPS Carol Crowe

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has reported the passing of their former Deputy Chief Carol Crowe on Saturday after a battle with cancer.

Crowe was 56.

She was first diagnosed in 2016. Crowe is remembered as "an inspiration to and for many past, present and future members of the Halton Police family and far beyond."

"You will be greatly missed," remarked current Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner.

Apart from being a "cherished wife, mother and friend to all those who knew and loved her beyond her badge," she was also "a principled leader, mentor and role model."

Crowe first joined HRPS 33 years ago, in 1989. She paid her dues and ascended to Deputy Chief in 2015. The ranking surprised her as it wasn't part of her expectations. Sadly, she was diagnosed with breast cancer less than a year after she assumed the position.

Always championing police officers and the physical and mental issues they deal with daily on the streets, she revealed that life as an officer was more about surviving than chasing dreams. She believed her stature was "proof that we can rise above the difficulties in life."

"I have learned that we all have the power to choose our path."

Clay Gillis, president of the Halton Regional Police Association, labelled the loss "tremendous," adding that "Deputy Crowe did so much for so many in her time. [It's] unfair and sad that she is gone too soon."

Condolences and cherished memories have poured in from all over the town.

Crowe is survived by her two children, daughter Kaitlin and son Andrew, her husband Ron Wheeldon, and step-children Katelyn and Curtis.