Residents unaware of Halton Police' online reporting tool

Many residents are unaware of the online reporting tool that they can use to report non-serious crimes to Halton Police, while few of them who used the feature find it ineffective due to lack of feedback from the police.

On the other hand, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) explains that the complainant may be contacted if only the "case requires further investigation" or "you have indicated you would like a callback."

Oakville News found that several residents knew about reporting suspicious or criminal activity by calling the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777 or 9-1-1 in an emergency, but not about the online reporting tool.

Considering the continuing spree of petty thefts and other non-serious crimes, locals can use the online reporting tool to file a crime report about any of the following:

Damage/Mischief to Motor Vehicle

Damage/Mischief to Property

Lost Property

Theft from Motor Vehicle

Theft Under $5,000

Kirsten Rickards, a resident, said, "I used it once for reporting a speeding car travelling on North Service Road probably at a good 100-120 km per hour, swerving around cars", adding that she was unsure of the outcome of the reporting.

Another female resident shared anonymously that she "used it to report a theft but didn't hear back from anyone."

Regarding such concern among the residents, Constable Steve Elms, HRPS' Media Relations officer, maintains, "our Service investigates all crime reports. If callers are seeking updates on the status of an investigation, they can always call in with their request."

HRPS always encourages residents to visit www.haltonpolice.ca which is full of valuable and up-to-date information, tools and services. Completely redesigned in 2020, the HRPS website is "easy to navigate and is very user-friendly," Constable Elms said, "visitors will be able to access the online reporting tool and a myriad of other features."

He also clarified that if someone chooses not to utilize the online reporting tool or is not able to, they can call Halton Regional Police Service.

Speaking of residents who found that 'both the web and mobile version are not intuitive" or are "time-consuming," HRPS requests to call 905-825-2335 or email [email protected] to report issues with the online crime reporting system.