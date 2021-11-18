Halton Police showcase the Power of One exhibit

× Expand HRPS (L-R): Dr. Neil Orlowsky (Director of Education and Chair of Global Education, AGPI), Chief Stephen Tanner (Halton Regional Police Service), and Avi Benlolo (Founder and Chairman, AGPI)

The Power of One – a new exhibit from the Abraham Global Peace Initiative, is on display in the lobby of the HRPS Headquarters until Nov. 24, 2021.

The HRPS is committed to eliminating hate, racism and discrimination of any kind and promoting respect, equity and inclusivity. Hosting this exhibit is one of many initiatives supporting the Service's ongoing commitment to raising anti-hate awareness in our community.

The Abraham Global Peace Initiative's mission is to assist, encourage and promote the advancement of human rights, fundamental freedoms and inclusivity in societies across Canada and the world. The Power of One exhibit features notable figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, Anne Frank, Helen Keller, and Malala Yousafzai - among others - who have each contributed to making the world a better place.

"We are so proud to be partnering with the Abraham Global Peace Initiative and showcasing this exhibit at our Headquarters in the coming weeks," says HRPS Chief of Police Stephen Tanner. "We all have an individual role to play in ensuring that Halton is an inclusive and welcoming community, and this exhibit empowers us all to do just that."

The Power of One exhibit is thought-provoking and inspires and empowers all people to make the world a better place through their actions. The exhibit forces its audience to ask:

What would you do if you were in the same situation?

What choices would you make?

Would you risk your life to save others?

Would you speak out?

How can you help change the world for the better today?

The Power of One is the first exhibit in the Abraham Global Peace Initiative's Museum for Human Rights collection, which will be displayed in other communities.

"The Power of One exhibit showcases that each and every one of us can make a difference if we are just willing to try – it is then that we have the power to make the world a better place," says Avi Benlolo, Founder and Chairman of Abraham Global Peace Initiative. "It's an honour and a pleasure to be working with the Halton Regional Police Service and Chief Stephen Tanner to promote tolerance, justice and human rights through our new exhibit."

For more information about the Abraham Global Peace Initiative or The Power of One exhibit, please visit: Exhibit: ThePowerofONE (agpi.ca)