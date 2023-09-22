Halton Region Community Investment Fund application now open

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Halton Region Building

The Halton Region Community Investment Fund (HRCIF) is now accepting applications for 2024 funding. With a focus on supporting non-profit human service programs and initiatives, the HRCIF aims to enhance the health, safety, and well-being of Halton residents.

Investing in the Community

“Halton Region is investing $4.0 million per year in local non-profit organizations who provide vital services to vulnerable residents living in Halton,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

“We have had great success through the Halton Region Community Investment Fund, and we look forward to continuing this important work alongside our non-profit partners to enhance the health, safety, and well-being of our community.”

Available Funding Categories

Funding is available in single-year and multi-year grants through two categories:

Category One: Provides up to one year of funding for a maximum of $30,000. Non-profit, charitable, or unincorporated community organizations can apply for short-term, small capital and/or innovative projects.

Category Two: Provides up to three years of funding to registered charities for programs and initiatives.

Organizations that meet eligibility criteria may submit one application in each funding category. The application deadline for both categories is Thursday, November 2, at 2 p.m.

Information Sessions

Information sessions will be held for community organizations looking to learn more about the HRCIF and the application process on:

Thursday, September 28, 9:30 to 11 a.m. (Virtual)

Tuesday, October 3, 1:30 to 3 p.m. (In-person)

Wednesday, October 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Virtual)

To learn more about HRCIF guidelines, upcoming virtual information sessions, or the application process, please visit the HRCIF webpage on halton.ca or call 311.