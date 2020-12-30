Halton Region offers emergency childcare to health care and frontline workers during province-wide shutdown

× Expand Emergency Child care

In response to the Ontario’s province-wide shutdown and elementary schools moving to virtual learning between January 4 and 8, Halton Region has partnered with the Ministry of Education and select operators in Halton to provide emergency child care.

The spaces will be full day and available for eligible health care and frontline workers with children aged four to 12 who are registered for school in Halton.

“Our health care and frontline workers have made significant sacrifices in their personal lives to help others throughout the pandemic and we will do whatever it takes to make sure they are supported,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

“Thank you to the Province, all of our partners and our Children’s Services team here at Halton Region who are making sure that health care and frontline workers have access to child care services throughout the shutdown.”

The targeted spaces will be funded by the Province and will be available at no cost to eligible health care and frontline workers who may not be able to support their child’s learning/care at home and who have no other child care alternatives during the planned closure of elementary schools during the week of January 4th to 8th. Child care for infants up to four years of age and holiday child care programs will also remain open throughout the shutdown.

To apply for emergency child care, eligible workers are asked to contact the approved child care operators directly. Spaces are limited and will be filled in order of the applications received.

For more details on targeted emergency child care, eligibility criteria and to view the list of approved emergency child care operators in Halton, please visit our Child Care Services webpage on halton.ca or call 311.

More can be learned online with Halton Region's website.