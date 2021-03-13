Halton Region partners with Halton Environmental Network on climate change action

× Expand Photo: Halton Environmental Network

Halton Regional Council has directed staff to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Halton Environmental Network to advance the Region’s work in addressing climate change. The MOU will define climate change mitigation and adaptation activities that the Halton Environmental Network will undertake to support Halton Region.

"Halton Region is working to reduce our carbon footprint through our programs, services and infrastructure and ensure our community is prepared for severe weather events," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

"Through this MOU with the Halton Environmental Network, we can enhance our ability to address climate change across Halton and develop a collaborative approach to support the sustainability of the region for generations to come."

The MOU would formalize a partnership with the Halton Environmental Network to:

prepare a community Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory;

work with partners to form a Community Climate Action Plan;

develop a Community Engagement and Outreach Plan in collaboration with the Halton Climate Collective; and

explore positioning the Halton Climate Collective to coordinate climate action in the region.

Environmental sustainability and climate change are key priorities for Regional Council, as identified in the 2019-2022 Strategic Business Plan. In September 2019, Regional Council joined local Councils across Canada in declaring a climate emergency. Funding was also approved through the 2021 Budget and Business Plan to support climate change initiatives this year, including the establishment of long-term climate change goals and targets.

The Halton Environmental Network has been engaging the community on local climate action and environmental sustainability since 2004, and led the formation of the Halton Climate Collective in 2017. Its goal is to transform Halton into a low-carbon, climate-resilient community. The Collective includes representatives from:

Halton Environmental Network

Halton Region and the Local Municipalities

Conservation Halton

School boards in Halton

Sheridan College

University of Waterloo

To learn more about Halton’s climate change response or read the staff report, visit the Council Documents page on halton.ca.