Halton Regional Police's Cyber Crime Unit

Technology has become a part of everyday life, and unfortunately, it’s often used to commit crimes. That’s why the Halton Regional Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit (CCU) was established in 2016. The specialized unit supports investigations with an online or technical component. This includes evidence gathering, crime prevention, fugitive apprehension, and training.

Between January 1, 2020, and October 20, 2020, an estimated 700 fraud incidents involving an online or cybercrime component were reported to the Halton Regional Police.

The unit warns that anyone can fall for scams and that fraudsters go to great lengths to deceive people.

Image credit: Raymond Cabbab

Losses as a result of cybercrime is difficult to assess for various reasons. Total losses may be unknown when a report is made. Sometimes people don’t report being a victim of fraud at all, resulting in losses being underreported.

How to protect yourself from cyber crime

The CCU recommends methods provided by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. The methods are as follows:

Don’t be afraid to say no.

Don't be intimidated by high-pressure sales tactics. Telemarketers may try to get you to buy something or send them money right away. Either simply hang up or request the information in writing. Watch out for urgent pleas that play on your emotions.

Do your research.

Always verify that the organization you’re dealing with is legitimate before taking any other action. Look for official information online that matches up with what the person you are speaking with is telling you. Always verify that a company and its services are real before contacting them. If you’ve received a call or contact from a family member who needs assistance, talk to other family members to confirm the situation.

Don’t give out personal information

Beware unsolicited calls where the caller asks you for personal information such as: your name, your address, your birthdate, your Social Insurance Number, or your credit card or banking information. If you didn’t initiate the call, you don’t know who you’re talking to.

Beware of upfront fees

Many scams request you to pay fees in advance of receiving goods, services, or a prize. It’s illegal for a company to ask you to pay a fee upfront before giving you a loan. There are also no prize fees or taxes in Canada. If you won it, it’s free.

Protect your computer

Watch out for urgent-looking messages that pop up while you're browsing online. Don't click on them or call the number they provide. No legitimate company will call and claim your computer is infected with a virus.Some websites, such as music, game, movie, and adult sites, may try to install viruses or malware without your knowledge. Watch out for emails with spelling and formatting errors. Be wary of clicking on any attachments or links, they may contain viruses or spyware. Make sure you have anti-virus software installed and keep your operating system up to date. Never give anyone remote access to your computer. If you are having problems with your system, bring it to a local technician.

Be careful who you share images with

Carefully consider who you’re sharing videos and photographs with, especially if they are of an explicit nature. Do not perform any explicit acts online. Disable and cover your webcam or any other camera connected to the internet when you aren’t using it. Hackers can get remote access and record you.

Change your passwords

Finally, the CCU recommends not using the same password for each online account. Each password should have a combination of different letters, characters, and numbers. There are many reputable apps that can be used to generate and store complex passwords so you don’t have to remember each one.