Halton Regional Police partners with 529 Garage

Anyone who has returned to where they parked their bike, only to discover a cut lock, understands the frustration and impact of having your bike stolen.

Every year, 2 million bikes are stolen across North America. More often than we’d like to see when a bike is recovered, we cannot identify its owner. If you’ve registered your bike, it makes it easy to reunite you with your bike.

Enter “529 Garage App”.

The Halton Regional Police Service partnered with 529 Garage, a Community Watch Program for your bike. The launch of this partnership aims to reduce bike theft in the region.

Using the 529 Garage App, you can register your bike. Once your bike is registered, if it’s stolen, you can start an alert to make the most of the 529 community to find your stolen bike. The 529 Garage App notifies other app users and will now link you to the HRPS online reporting tool.

The 529 community includes the HRPS, bike clubs and other 529 app users. If a bike is found, the HRPS will return the bike to its owner.

An individualized tamper-proof sticker is also available to 529 Garage members. It is a great way to let potential thieves visually know that your bike is registered.

This program is another step being taken by the Halton Regional Police Service to ensure the Region of Halton continues to be one of the safest communities in Ontario.

If you reside within Halton, please consider taking the following simple steps to protect your bike:

Download the 529 Garage app (on the App Store or Google Play)

Register your bike using the app

For more information about the 529 Garage project, please visit our website.