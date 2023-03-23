Halton to sell vacant property next to Woodside library

× Expand Town of Oakville Proposed concept plan

New housing is coming to vacant land along Rebecca Street beside the Woodside library.

The town has approved a plan that will see Halton Region sell off three detached housing lots fronting on Rebecca Street, then develop a 14-unit assisted independent living community for seniors behind those lots.

The seniors' community will consist of 14 one-bedroom bungalows owned and operated by Halton Community Housing Corporation.

"The vision for the independent living units is to achieve a contemporary community, inspired by a cottage feel, similar to Rotary Gardens on Woodside Drive," explains a town staff report.

Each 635 sq. ft. unit will include a private driveway with one parking spot. Four visitor parking spaces are also planned.

A central courtyard will provide outdoor space for tenants, while a community garden is proposed for the northeast corner of the property.

Access to senior housing will be provided via a private roadway off Rebecca Street, to be aligned with the traffic signals at Warminster Drive.

Additional information is available on the town's website: https://pub-oakville.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=52979