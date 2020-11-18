Celebrate GivingTuesday 2020 with #HaltonGives

HaltonGives is part of a global giving movement that has been driven by individuals, charities, businesses and communities across Canada and in countries around the world. Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season. This year GivingTuesday is December 1st.

GivingTuesday, the global day of generosity, continues to gain traction across the country in its eighth year, with thousands of partner organizations and millions of Canadians expected to take part. Since 2013, GivingTuesday has united millions of Canadians to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.

The impact of GivingTuesday goes well beyond charitable donations, inspiring giving in all its forms. From coast to coast to coast, people are embracing this day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and nonprofits, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbour and celebrate generosity. At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity—to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal.

So far more than 7,500 Canadian charities, businesses and community groups have used GivingTuesday to rally generosity and help make the world a better place in countless ways. Around the globe there are official GivingTuesday movements in over 70 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Slovenia, Tanzania, the UK and more.

This year, several local Halton charities and businesses are planning to do good stuff for GivingTuesday!

Acclaim Health will be sharing a Dementia Care Centre LIVE UPDATE with our donors and family caregivers on GivingTuesday. Our donors have believed in this dream from the beginning. You have supported us at Town Council meetings, donated, shared your experiences, and have built this centre for club members, friends and family with love. Let's celebrate how far we have come together! Click here to register.

The Halton Junior Civitan Club is kicking off our Cookie Dough Drive! All proceeds will go to Community Living Oakville. Please head to our Instagram page for details or email us at [email protected]

Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre is raising funds for our supportive arts programming and the release of our newest book, COVID Tales! Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, all donations made to the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre on Giving Tuesday, December 1, 2020 will be matched (up to $3,000). We are so grateful for this support! We also encourage you to visit the gallery, become a "Friend of Joshua Creek" or become a volunteer to help support the organization!

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is thrilled that our friends at Lexus of Oakville have offered a dollar for dollar matching challenge. All donations made on GivingTuesday will be matched, up to $10,000. Together, we plan to raise $50,000 which will cover the full cost to raise, train and provide two specially trained Dog Guides for two families in Halton. Dog Guides can provide that priceless gift of independence to someone with a physical or medical disability. You can follow our progress throughout the day by visiting our website or by following us on social media.

Oakville Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the local #HaltonGives movement to encourage the business community to get involved and give back! Promoting the movement and ways to give back leading up to, and on GivingTuesday. We will be profiling businesses and charitable organizations participating in the giving movement on our social media channels.

Oakville Community Foundation This year for #GivingTuesday, give where your passions lie and support the recovery of our local charitable sector by choosing to give through GIVEOakville! Crowdfund for 54 Halton-based charities that are directly serving and supporting Oakville and its residents. More and more we see donors who want to give back locally, and this has never been more true than right now. During this tough time, the Oakville Community Foundation is committed to supporting and enabling your localized giving to charities in our community.

Oakville & Milton Humane Society (OMHS) has a few things planned to help celebrate #GivingTuesday this year. (1) All gifts will be matched, up to $10,000, to meet the most urgent needs of animals. (2) Volunteers have signed up to make enrichment toys for the animals at ‘Santa’s OMHS Virtual Toy Workshop’. (3) Internationally renowned virtuoso guitarist, Johannes Linstead, will be performing for the animals again as part of the enrichment program. (4) We have received a shipment of dry food that was donated so that we can put it into smaller packets with labels and we are giving it to the food bank at Kerr Street.

Radius Child and Youth Services is participating in the global #GivingTuesday and local #HaltonGives movement to bring awareness to the children, youth and families we serve in our local communities. We've accomplished great things and have been witness to thousands of inspiring stories of strength, resiliency and hope. But our work is far from done. Together we can do more. We must invest in research, education and training, prepare for the future and ensure MORE children and youth of the present receive the care they need. Your donation will go towards providing the much needed clinical assessment and treatment of children, youth and families we serve. Please join us in building bright and happy futures.

Sheridan College - This #GivingTuesday, support Sheridan students: buy Breakfast for a Bruin. The pandemic has hit students hard, and your gift will go directly to our Sheridan Student Union Food First Food Bank. This food bank has been offering students in need gift cards to grocery stores since the outset of the pandemic – giving out 933 cards totaling $46,650 since March. Your gift will go directly to students in need. Give now.

The Women's Centre of Halton is using our social media channels to help spread the word and encourage others to get involved. We are also giving thanks and highlighting the important work of our dedicated Volunteers and Supporters. Follow us on Instagram, @womenscentreofhalton, for these updates, and visit https://thewomenscentreofhalton.com/ to learn more about how you can help us empower women in Canada.

Two Sevens Capital is holding a grocery gift card drive in support of Food4Kids Halton. Food4Kids creates food packages for children in need in the Hamilton and Halton area, addressing child hunger. Currently, they create 780 healthy food packages that are distributed to 89 schools. The donated gift cards will allow volunteers to purchase the necessary items for these packages.

Stay up to date on local campaigns and initiatives by visiting GivingTuesday.ca/Partners/Halton-Gives!