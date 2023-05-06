Halton's regional Police Day returns

× Expand Halton Regional Police Services

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have announced that they will host their 21st annual Police Day on Saturday, May 13, 2023, following a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free, family-friendly celebration of policing will take place from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. rain or shine at the HRPS Headquarters, located at 2485 North Service Road in Oakville.

The theme of the event this year is "Halton Regional Police Service: Helping Build Safer Communities", recognizing the key role that partnerships with the public play in ensuring the safety and well-being of all who call Halton Region home.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 12:30 p.m and will feature presentations by the Honour Guard, Pipes & Drums, and remarks from Chief of Police, Stephen Tanner.

Other key highlights of the day will include:

Tactical Rescue Unit, K-9, and Motorcycle demonstrations

Interactive displays

Inflatable amusements and games

Live bands

BBQ catered by Troy's Diner ($)

Inside, guests will be treated to booths with information about emergency services, diversity, volunteer and recruiting opportunities. Free parking is also available at the south and north side of the Region of Halton Building off North Service Road and Bronte Road.

Before the start of Police Day, the HRPS will also host a Special Friends Day at Police Headquarters. It is a free morning of activities and plays for those of all ages with developmental disabilities. The event will take place rain or shine from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Attendance at Special Friends Day is by registration only. Those who are interested in taking part are asked to complete and submit the event form, here.

Questions about Special Friends Day and/or the registration process can be emailed to Cst. Allison Theriault at Allison.Theriault@haltonpolice.ca.