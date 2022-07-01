× Expand scazon - Foter - CC BY Canada Flag

On July 1, 1867, Canada was united by three provinces to become the Dominion of Canada. That anniversary, passing the British North America Act of 1867, is now what we celebrate as modern Canada Day.

Today we celebrate confederation and the history of our great nation as one people. There's lots of great ways to celebrate Canada Day here in Oakville today!

First, the town of Oakville is hosting a free celebration at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. the party begins at 6 p.m. and concludes with fireworks at 10 p.m. tonight. More information, including transit and parking information, is available online here.

There are lots of other great events happening around town - you can find them here in Oakville News' weekly event listings.

A significant part of today also includes reflection on Canada's history reflected through the eyes of our First Nations and Indigenous people - including here in Oakville. You can read more about Oakville's Indigenous history, culture and community online at this resource bank from the town.

Finally, there are also special hours for Canada Day, including what is open or closed, plus special transit schedules and road detours for travelling around Oakville. Full details are available in Oakville News' guide here.

However you decide to spend today, all of us at Oakville News wish you and your loved ones a Happy Canada Day!