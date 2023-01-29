Hazel McCallion - 1921 to 2023

× Expand City of Mississauga Hazel McCallion

Though Oakville has been my home for many years, I was born and raised in Mississauga, and for all the years I can remember, Hazel McCallion was the "Mayor". This powerful woman pulled together several unique communities (Streetsville, Cooksville, Port Credit, Clarkson) into what is now one of Canada's largest cities. There is no dispute about who was in charge, and it took until she retired for Mississauga residents to be willing to accept another Mayor.

Just shy of her 102nd birthday (Valentine's Day 1921), Hazel died at her home in Mississauga on Sunday, January 29. Canada's longest-serving mayor, she reigned over Mississauga from 1978 until 2014, when she chose to retire after 36 years. She won 10 mayoral elections and was acclaimed in two others.

She was first elected in 1967 as Streetsville's deputy reeve and then its mayor in 1970. In 1976 she won her Mississauga council seat and beat Mississauga Mayor Ron Searle in the 1978 municipal election by 3,000 votes.

She was married to Sam McCallion from 1951 till his passing in 1997. They had three children.

At the time of her death, she was the Chancellor of Sheridan College (2016), Special Advisor to the University of Toronto Mississauga (2015), Board Member of the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (2017) and Greenbelt Advisor appointed by Premier Doug Ford (2022).

Ontario Premier Doug Ford released the following statement:

"Hazel was the true definition of a public servant. She dedicated her long life to her community, including 36 years as mayor of Mississauga – the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. She led the transformation of Mississauga into one of Canada’s largest cities. Hazel’s mark on her community can be found in the many places and organizations that bear her name, including the Hazel McCallion Line.

"There isn’t a single person who met Hazel who didn’t leave in awe of her force of personality. I count myself incredibly lucky to have called Hazel my friend over these past many years. As I entered the world of politics, I was fortunate enough to learn from her wisdom and guidance, which she selflessly offered until the very end.

"Hazel will be missed dearly by the people that she so faithfully served. I know we will all miss the wit and tenacity of the one and only Hurricane Hazel."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared, "Hazel McCallion was unstoppable. She worked hard, fought for her community, and inspired countless others with her decades of tireless and selfless service. I’m going to miss you, my friend, and I’ll always cherish the chats we had – and the wisdom you shared – over the years."

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie stated, "Today, we grieve the loss of Mississauga’s matriarch, Hazel McCallion, a fierce and passionate leader who touched the lives of so many. She lived a life of service before self - everything she did was for the betterment of our City. My deepest condolences to the McCallion family."

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton shared, "Hazel McCallion will be remembered as one of the most influential mayors and politicians in Canadian history. Following my election in 2006, Hazel McCallion was the first elected official to call me and offer her assistance.

"Her passion for public service and the City of Mississauga never waned. She is an inspiration to many young women and anyone hoping to contribute to public service in any capacity."