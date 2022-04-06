HCDSB's 2022 Students of Excellence in Oakville

Halton Catholic District School Board announced its 2022 Student of Excellence recipients. The Student Awards of Excellence are presented annually to a student from each elementary and secondary school who has demonstrated outstanding qualities in Catholic leadership, family commitment, involvement in school affairs and community activities.
Oakville's Catholic secondary school recipients
- Holy Trinity Secondary School - Claire Gamble
- St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School - Ope Coker
- St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School - Rachel Philipose
Oakville Catholic elementary school recipients
- Holy Family School - Declan Bowman
- Our Lady of Peace School - Isaac Hatch
- St. Andrew School - Aanya Bastiampillai
- St. Bernadette School - Fernanda Moreno Garcia
- St. Dominic School - Jennifer Berry
- St. Gregory the Great School - Fernanda Barreto
- St. Joan of Arc School - Alejandra Yallonardo
- St. John Paul II School - Liam Cleaver
- St. Luke School - Sophia Lago
- St. Marguerite d’Youville School - Aiden Pinto
- St. Mary School - Markus Adu
- St. Matthew School - Charlotte Guay
- St. Michael School - Nicholas Sammit
- St. Nicholas School - Pablo Padilla Landa
- St. Teresa of Calcutta School - Celina Rodriguez
- St. Vincent School - Brooke Melo