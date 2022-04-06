HCDSB's 2022 Students of Excellence in Oakville

Halton Catholic District School Board announced its 2022 Student of Excellence recipients. The Student Awards of Excellence are presented annually to a student from each elementary and secondary school who has demonstrated outstanding qualities in Catholic leadership, family commitment, involvement in school affairs and community activities.

Oakville's Catholic secondary school recipients

Holy Trinity Secondary School - Claire Gamble

St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School - Ope Coker

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School - Rachel Philipose

Oakville Catholic elementary school recipients