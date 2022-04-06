HCDSB's 2022 Students of Excellence in Oakville

Here are the 19 Oakville students attending a Halton Catholic District elementary or secondary school who were recognized for their outstanding qualities in Catholic leadership, family commitment, involvement in school affairs and community activities.

Halton Catholic District School Board announced its 2022 Student of Excellence recipients. The Student Awards of Excellence are presented annually to a student from each elementary and secondary school who has demonstrated outstanding qualities in Catholic leadership, family commitment, involvement in school affairs and community activities.

Oakville's Catholic secondary school recipients

  • Holy Trinity Secondary School - Claire Gamble
  • St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School - Ope Coker
  • St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School - Rachel Philipose

Oakville Catholic elementary school recipients

  • Holy Family School  - Declan Bowman
  • Our Lady of Peace School - Isaac Hatch
  • St. Andrew School - Aanya Bastiampillai
  • St. Bernadette School - Fernanda Moreno Garcia
  • St. Dominic School - Jennifer Berry
  • St. Gregory the Great School - Fernanda Barreto
  • St. Joan of Arc School - Alejandra Yallonardo
  • St. John Paul II School - Liam Cleaver
  • St. Luke School - Sophia Lago
  • St. Marguerite d’Youville School - Aiden Pinto 
  • St. Mary School - Markus Adu
  • St. Matthew School - Charlotte Guay
  • St. Michael School - Nicholas Sammit
  • St. Nicholas School - Pablo Padilla Landa
  • St. Teresa of Calcutta School - Celina Rodriguez
  • St. Vincent School - Brooke Melo