Halton Catholic District School Board has a new Director of Education

HCDSB John Klein, Director of Education

On September 9th, the Board of Trustees appointed John Klein as the next Director of Education for the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB). Klein, who is currently a Superintendent of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB), will take on the position on October 3rd.

Chair of the Board Marvin Duarte was quick to welcome Klein – “an accomplished Catholic educator with extensive experience in a variety of areas” – and express his confidence that “schools will continue to thrive and flourish under his leadership.”

Klein hails from North Bay, and began his teaching career in 1990 with the WCDSB; he served as principal for 12 years.

When he took over as Superintendent of Learning in 2015, he looked over several portfolios including Faith Formation, English as a Second Language (ESL), French as a Second Language (FSL), the Arts, Health, and School Supervision.

“I am honoured to have been invited to join the team at Halton Catholic District School Board. The mission, vision, and values articulated and lived out by HCDSB reflect an abiding faith and ongoing commitment to providing for our students an exceptional education so they can transform our world.” – John Klein

He replaces Pat Daly, and is now the eighth Director of Education for the HCDSB.