HDSB's Fashion Forward initiative to help nearly 500 students

Several students are gearing up for the graduation ceremonies and proms benefitted from the first session of Fashion Forward- a donation drive for formal wear organized by Halton District School Board (HDSB). HDSB hopes to contact the schools to make students graduating from Grades 8 and 12 aware of the next two open houses.

The Fashion Forward open house at New Street Education Centre on Saturday, March 25, saw nearly 100 students browsing through hundreds of new and gently used clothing, footwear and accessories. Families who have multiple children graduating this year also attended the event.

The initiative, run independently in some of the local high schools since 2015, evolved into an HDSB initiative later under the leadership of social workers.

As a child and youth counsellor, Danielle Dunlop attended events in the past to help students find formal wear and then took charge of Fashion Forward during the pandemic.

"Most students who attended left with a complete outfit, for example, a suit, tie and footwear or dresses, jewelry, and footwear. Our volunteers also steamed items and bagged them up in garment bags for the students," Danielle said.

HDSB stores the remaining items for future use. About 25 per cent of the displayed items in this year's event were donated in 2022.

The school board sent out a notice early this year to collect donations. The drive started in early February, encompassing ten donation sites, and is now no longer accepting new donations.

"We received a significant amount of donations from the location sites across and expect a foot traffic of 500 students in total, considering there are two more events on April 17 and 22," Dunlop shared.

The following two events will be held at Elsie MacGill Secondary School in Milton.