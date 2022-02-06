HDSB launches Panel Series on identity, inclusion & human rights

× Expand Clay Banks on Unsplash

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) steps up raising our awareness on historical and contemporary aspects of identity, inclusion and human rights with a series of panel discussions, starting Feb. 7, 2022. Community builders across the region lauded the timing of the new initiative- when regions across the border and continents are torn by controversies over identities and human rights violations.

The HDSB invites the local community to join the panel series on Antisemitism, Black Excellence, Transgender Awareness, Indigenous Perspectives on Decolonizing Education and Land, and Perspectives on Islam. All the events will be organized in the coming months and live-streamed on the HDSB website.

The series "aligns with the Board's commitment to raising awareness of diverse community perspectives," as reflected in the HDSB's Multi-Year Plan 2020-2024.

Curtis Ennis, Director of Education for the HDSB, assured that schools and operational staff continuously engage internal and external speakers for information sharing and capacity development with the same goal.

The inaugural event on antisemitism is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2022. It will feature speakers from different age groups and diverse backgrounds.

Rabbi Stephen Wise, Spiritual Leader of Shaarei-Beth El Congregation of Oakville and a panellist, hopes this initiative will work as "a great first step to continuous learning and prompt the much-needed conversations in coffee shops and at dinner tables." He believes that Holocaust education should be a mandatory unit in high schools across boards.

Jewel Amoah, Human Rights & Equity Advisor for the HDSB, shared with the Oakville News that the initiative "is but one of many avenues open to the public to hear directly from individuals with lived identity and experience that may differ from their own."

A mom and founder of Black Mentorship Inc. (an organization dedicated to fostering the growth of Black Professionals), Evangeline Chima highlighted: "We must inspire new learning methods as a community and move away from the traditional teaching perspectives, which see the student only as a pupil." She also stated that obtaining societal change requires every race to have conversations with their children, friends and colleagues.

Echoing the same, the school board clarified that the panel series is not specifically focused on hatred but is expected to be an ongoing initiative with opportunities to speak to a range of issues and identities.