The Halton District School Board wants a financial expert to volunteer for its Audit Committee

HDSB

The Halton District School Board would like a community member with financial expertise and business acumen to volunteer for its Audit Committee. The position should be filled by someone who “embraces an equitable, multicultural and inclusive environment and is willing to dedicate their time to make a lasting contribution to the Board.”

The chosen candidate will serve for three years, beginning in Jan. 1, 2023 and ending in Dec. 31, 2025.

The Audit Committee helps the Board of Trustees fulfil its duties “related to governance and oversight.” Responsibilities include “the financial reporting process, internal control framework, risk management practices, performance and function of the board’s internal and external auditors and the Board’s compliance with its obligations under legislation.

Three trustees and two independent members “drawn from the community at large” make up the Audit Committee. They meet at least thrice a year, with ad hoc meetings held as required. Meetings take place at the J.W. Singleton Education Centre at 2 p.m., and sometimes virtually.

Eligibility criteria for candidates:

Applicants must have sufficient accounting, senior financial management or other relevant business experience to understand public sector accounting and auditing standards.

The applicant must not be a current employee or Officer of the Board or of any other district school board or school authority.

The applicant must not have a parent, child or spouse currently employed by the Board.

If interested, please submit a letter of interest and resume by 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 to:

Roxana Negoi, Superintendent of Business Services & Treasurer, Halton District School Board

PO Box 5005 STN LCD 1

Burlington, ON, Canada

L7R 3Z2

Email: jabate@hdsb.ca

Candidates who are short-listed will be requested to attend an interview conducted by the Audit Committee’s selection committee.