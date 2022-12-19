HDSB students perform above provincial average in Grade 3, Grade 6 and Grade 9 EQAO assessments

× Expand Unsplash back to school

Recent results released by the Ontario Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) are shining a light on the educational achievements of Halton District School Board (HDSB) students enrolled in Grades 3, 6 and 9. These students perform above the provincial average based on assessments completed in the 2021-2022 school year. As illustrated on EQAO (hdsb.ca), HDSB students are well above the provincial standard (Level 3 & 4, or a B grade or above) in Grades 3 and 6 in Reading and Writing, as well as Grade 9 Mathematics and the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test.

In Grade 3 assessments, the HDSB outperforms the province by eight to nine percentage points.

In Grade 6 assessments, the HDSB exceeds the provincial average by six to eleven percentage points (91.5% and 90.6% of Grade 6 students meet the provincial standard on Reading and Writing, respectively.

In Grade 9 Mathematics, the HDSB outperforms the provincial average by 9 percentage points.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

In primary classrooms, HDSB staff continue to efforts to sustain effective Comprehensive Literacy Programs, which include assessment for learning, differentiated instruction, and methods of monitoring student achievement, continuing to apply responsive support for all learners.

“We are very proud of the HDSB’s EQAO results as the Board exceeds the provincial average on all assessments,” says Tina Salmini, Associate Director for the Halton District School Board. “After several challenging years, this success is attributed to the hard work, flexibility and dedication of our staff, students and families.”

EQAO assessment results expand the current knowledge about student learning and serve as an essential tool for improvement at the individual, school, school board and provincial levels. The Board uses this data and a variety of other student assessment data to focus efforts toward continuously improving student achievement.

While students in the HDSB perform well above the provincial average, the Board continues to prioritize Mathematics as an area for improvement with a focus on professional learning to support teachers in mathematics instruction and assessment and supporting investment in high-quality resources and training in every school. The revised Math Plan is reflective of the new Math Curriculum. It provides opportunities for staff learning, involves developing learner profiles, and uses effective instructional and assessment strategies and resources to support Math learning.